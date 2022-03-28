Eau Claire celebrates official reopening of High Bridge with ribbon cutting

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Some say the High Bridge in Eau Claire doesn't just connect point A to point B, but it also connects the community, and after months of fixing, it's open again.
As News 18 first shared with you weeks ago, people could already start running on the bridge earlier in March, and on Monday the city had a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The scenic pedestrian trail crossing was closed to the public June 2021 after a tree limb damaged the railing during a storm, but now, it's open again.
Eau Claire city officials and community members gathered to celebrate the official reopening of the widely-used High Bridge.
After thanking various companies that helped save this piece of history, officials cut the ribbon and walked along the bridge.
Interim engineering director Leah Ness said they originally believed the repairs were going to cost $2.5 million, but the total cost was $3.4 million.
"It's been an exciting project," Ness said. "People have really been following the project. We've had a lot of neighborhood residents coming and checking the bridge out while the contractors were working on it wondering when it was going to be ready to be open. To see that enthusiasm within the community is really worth it."
Structural issues needed to be fixed such as the middle pier and refurbishing all of the bearing plates that allow the bridge to flex and move through the freeze and thaw of winter. They also took care of some scouring underneath the piers.
The first railroad bridge in that spot was built in 1872, the year Eau Claire first became a city.
Ness said all of the money for the project came from the bridge maintenance fund and did not have to be taken or reallocated from other departments.