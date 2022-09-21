Eau Claire city and county snow plow drivers are turning training into competition

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you have been in Carson Park lately, you may have noticed several snow plows out, and what looks like an obstacle course. That's because the City of Eau Claire, and the county are already working to prepare for the snowy season — and they're turning it into a competition.
This year the county and city partnered for snow plow training. Workers were out learning the ins and outs of each vehicle and giving each plow a maintenance check.
Cory Teitz, the street division supervisor for the City of Eau Claire, said that both the county and city haven't done this since 2011, and coming together is a great way to prepare for whatever the wintery season might bring.
"Last year we had snow really early on in the season and stuff like that, and it's a good opportunity before we get into that prep work for our operators to get some to time to be able to carve out for this," Teitz said. "But the crucial part of this is plowing snow is extremely valuable, the guys are passionate about doing it, and their goal is to ultimately improve the conditions for commuters."
Aside from preparing for the winter, Tietz said that both the city and county are training through a friendly competition, where each of their operators will go through various exercises and driving courses. All the activities have points associated with them, and the winner receives a trophy that they keep for the year.