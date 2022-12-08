Eau Claire County Board supervisor hopes to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - One Eau Claire County Board supervisor said she will continue to advocate for the legalization of marijuana after residents voted in support of a non-binding referendum during the November 2022 election. But what's next?
In November a referendum asking if cannabis should be legal for adults 21 and up, and if cannabis should be taxed and regulated similar to alcohol, passed with 69 percent of the vote.
Board supervisor Judy Gatlin introduced that referendum, and she said the next step is getting it on the state budget agenda and having it introduced in the state legislature.
Gatlin noted both of these things have been done before, but she hopes more support is shown this time to actually move a bill forward.
She said legalizing cannabis would help people who were thrown in jail for non-violent crimes but possessed marijuana, as well as fill a medical and recreational need and generate revenue.
"I think it would just bring a lot of predictable revenue to our state. And the state gets revenue, then they pass that revenue on to the municipalities and the counties who are all starving for revenue just to operate," Gatlin said.
Gatlin said other states are already seeing gains from legalizing marijuana such as Michigan that generated $42 million in revenue from taxing marijuana shops, and distributed that money to 163 municipalities.
As of now in Wisconsin, if a person possesses THC, they may be fined up to $1,000 or go to prison for up to six months.
Other parts of the state including Milwaukee County, Dane County, Appleton, Racine, Kenosha, Superior, and Stevens Point also had non-binding referendums related to the sale and possession of cannabis in November, and all of them passed.