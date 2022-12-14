 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Precipitation may start as rain, but
will quickly change to snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Eau Claire County Highway Dept. says staffing levels will limit how quickly they can get to all roads

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Highway Department is giving a heads up to residents that they may not get to roads as quickly as they would like during Wednesday and Thursday's snowstorm. 

In a press release from the highway department, county officials said they are asking for patience as they do not have a full staff of plow drivers at this time.

Officials said that typically they try to service county roads every four hours for a storm like the one the Chippewa Valley is expecting. But with current staffing levels, it could take as many as eight hours to reach some county roads. 

You can check highway conditions around the state at 511wi.gov. You can also follow the social media page for the highway department for updates by clicking here.

