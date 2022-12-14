Eau Claire County Highway Dept. says staffing levels will limit how quickly they can get to all roads

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Highway Department is giving a heads up to residents that they may not get to roads as quickly as they would like during Wednesday and Thursday's snowstorm.
In a press release from the highway department, county officials said they are asking for patience as they do not have a full staff of plow drivers at this time.
Officials said that typically they try to service county roads every four hours for a storm like the one the Chippewa Valley is expecting. But with current staffing levels, it could take as many as eight hours to reach some county roads.
You can check highway conditions around the state at 511wi.gov. You can also follow the social media page for the highway department for updates by clicking here.