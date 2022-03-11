 Skip to main content
Eau Claire County receives average flood risk rating

By Clint Berge

(WQOW) - The National Weather Service released its final flood outlook for the season and Eau Claire County was given an average risk level.

Emergency Management Coordinator Tyler Esh said Eau Claire County's two rivers received the rating for both snowmelt and spring flooding. But Esh said a low flood risk rating can mean a high wildfire risk.

"We have two risks in the spring where if our flood risk is really low, our wildfire risk gets to be really high because there's drought conditions and not a lot of snow on the ground to keep moisture in," said Esh. "We have to balance the wildfire risk versus the flood risk."

Esh said that the city occasionally shuts down parts of Owen and Phoenix parks. Closures are a preventative measure by the city to make sure people do not wander through waterlogged areas during the early spring.

The city-county department added that driving through flooded roads and areas can cause serious injury or even death.

Officials recommend using severe weather alerts through local news stations or emergency notification systems to determine your level of safety.

