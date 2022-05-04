Eau Claire doctor on a medical mission trip to help Ukrainian refugees

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - More than five million people have fled Ukraine, and an Eau Claire doctor teamed up with her church to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland.
Dr. Yuliya Perepelitsa left for her mission trip to Poland Tuesday, and she's already brought medical supplies to Ukrainian refugees.
Dr. Perepelitsa practices family medicine at Oakleaf Clinics and Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, but for the next two weeks, she'll be providing her time and services at a refugee center in Poland.
"The current war in Ukraine has impacted myself and those around me with a deep desire to help in any way that we can," Perepelitsa said. "In the first few days of the war, we felt very helpless. You don't know what to do. You don't know how to help. You're so far away from everybody there."
Perepelitsa was born in Ukraine and moved to the U.S. in 1997 with her family when she was 10 years old.
She's been a part of Jacob's Well Church for two years. To help pay for her medical mission trip, Jacob's Well did a t-shirt fundraiser, which garnered more than $2,000.
"We really wanted to get involved because we believe that it's God heart to serve, especially those in need and those who are fleeing and refugees. And we have a very tangible way to give," said Ryan Robinson, the online/young adult pastor of Jacob's Well Church.
Oakleaf provided the medical supplies that Perepelitsa flew over with.
She and the church also created an online page called "Prayers for Ukraine" as a central hub of information, stories, and needs.
The Prayers for Ukraine page will be updated regularly with specific prayer needs and financial support information.
If you'd like to help Ukrainian refugees through donations or prayer, click/tap here.