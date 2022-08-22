Eau Claire Hair stylists: The mullet is making a comeback

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Area salons said this popular hairstyle from the 80s is gracing the heads of more people lately — the mullet.
On Sunday, News 18 reported an eight-year-old boy from Menomonie won a national mullet competition.
Stylist Kaitlyn Lantz said when she first started at South Point Great Clips in Eau Claire four years ago, she didn't get a single mullet request, but within the last year, she's been doing one at least twice a week.
For Lantz, it's been mostly young boys or teens opting for the haircut, but middle-aged men have been getting back into it as well.
She thinks the rekindled interest is because of the popular Netflix show "Stranger Things."
"It's kind of a challenge depending on what they want. I would say it's one of my favorite haircuts because seeing that blend at the end is just worth it, so beautiful," Lantz said. "It just seems like trends tend to come back around every so often and yeah, it's just the year of the mullet, baby!"
Just a half mile down the road at Dapper Man Barbershop, stylists there said they've also seen an increase in mullet haircuts, doing one at least once a week.