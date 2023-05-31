 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eau Claire Marathon recognized among the best in nation, and as very best in Wisconsin

  • Updated
  • 0
ec marathon
By Felicity Bosk

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Marathon has raced its way to the top.

It has been named the top marathon in Wisconsin according to RaceRaves. It's part of their 2023 Runners choice: Best marathons in the U.S. poll.

The top marathon in each state was crowned based on votes from runners across the country, along with rates and reviews on the website.

Common themes among the winning events include exceptional production and race-day support, strong community involvement, and a course that showcases the beauty and character of the local region.

Registration is now open for next year's Eau Claire Marathon, which will take place on April 28, 2024.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you