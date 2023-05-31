Eau Claire Marathon recognized among the best in nation, and as very best in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Marathon has raced its way to the top.
It has been named the top marathon in Wisconsin according to RaceRaves. It's part of their 2023 Runners choice: Best marathons in the U.S. poll.
The top marathon in each state was crowned based on votes from runners across the country, along with rates and reviews on the website.
Common themes among the winning events include exceptional production and race-day support, strong community involvement, and a course that showcases the beauty and character of the local region.
Registration is now open for next year's Eau Claire Marathon, which will take place on April 28, 2024.