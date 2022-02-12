Eau Claire Republicans host Lincoln Day Dinner with Sen. Johnson

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Republican Party of Eau Claire County hosted their annual Lincoln Day Dinner tonight with an appearance from U.S. Senator Ron Johnson.
215 guests shared conversation, drinks, and dinner at the sold out event.
Other speakers included 8th congressional district candidate Derrick Van Orden, gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch, candidates for lieutenant governor Ben Voelkel and State Senator Patrick Testin, and candidate for state treasurer Orlando Owens.
Wisconsin's senior senator shared his re-election strategy and said his focus is on issues that Wisconsin families care about.
"I'm going to be talking about issues that impact Wisconsinites and its out of control inflation," said Sen. Johnson. "It's a weakened America that's emboldened our enemies, it's an open border, a flood of illegal immigration, and out of control deficit spending."
Johnson added that he plans to focus on touring the state and meeting with Wisconsinites during his re-election campaign.