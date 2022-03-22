Eau Claire school board approves 4.7% wage increase for hourly and non-affiliated employees

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Some employees in the Eau Claire Area School District are scheduled to get a raise next school year.
Monday night Eau Claire school board members approved a 4.7% raise increase for hourly and non-affiliated employees for the 2022-2023 school year.
This includes employees like bilingual education assistants, special education assistants, food service, buildings and grounds, and custodial staff.
The pay bump will cost the district nearly $1.7 million.
School board president Tim Nordin said they based the increase off of the CPI, or Consumer Price Index, and also want to make sure teachers are not experiencing any pain from inflation.
This is also part of an effort to retain employees and make sure they're well-trained and compensated fairly.
"Our goal is always to invest in the students of this district, and we know one of the best ways that we do that, is by investing in those who work most closely with our students like our teachers and school staff in all positions," Nordin said. "And to make sure that we have the best of those positions here, that we're filling those, that we are competitive, to being leaders in the field on those positions."
The board plans to ratify the contract and wages of teaching staff during their April 18 meeting after the ECAE (Eau Claire Association of Educators) approves it on their end.
The board also approved an annual experience-based pay raise for staff who receive a satisfactory employment evaluation.