Eau Claire staff kick off the school year together at Memorial High School

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The first day of school is eight days away for kids in the Eau Claire Area School District, and staff members are celebrating with a back to school kickoff.
At Memorial High School on Wednesday, Eau Claire superintendent Mike Johnson and other district leaders welcomed staff back for another exciting school year.
"You could've chosen other districts. You could've gone into a different field, but you joined us. You won't be disappointed, and I'm thrilled you're here. Could everybody please give our new staff a welcome?" Johnson said.
200 new staff members, along with 1,200 returning ones, got to know one another and did wellness activities together like pickleball, Zumba dance classes, and walking.
Between activities, News 18 asked a few employees what they're looking forward to about this school year.
"I'm looking forward to a school year where we establish a new normal based on what we learned from the pandemic, how it's our kids and our families," Johnson said.
"I am so excited just to meet my students and to be there for them and help them learn," said Andraya Hill, a new third grade teacher at Manz Elementary.
General Manager of Facilities Jeff Nestor manages all the district's buildings and grounds. He and his crew have been busy with room cleaning and construction projects to prepare for the new school year.
"I think what I'm looking forward to most is having the students back," Nestor said. "Having them back full time so we can get back to a normal scene like sports and after-school activities and theatre and band concerts and those kinds of things."
Dean of Students Nick Sirek has been with DeLong Middle School for 10 years, and what keeps him coming back are his co-workers.
"It's a big family. We're a big team. We really work together to help each other out and support each other. DeLong is da best!" Sirek said.
This was the first time in three years all staff has been able to kick off the school year together.
The first day of school for Eau Claire students is Thursday, September 1.