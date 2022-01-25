Eau Claire Transit offering free rides Tuesday and Wednesday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With bitter cold temperatures impacting the Chippewa Valley, Eau Claire Transit is making rides on their buses free this Tuesday January 25 and Wednesday January 26.

Wind chills on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the negative double digits, with a risk of frostbite at times within minuets.

Eau Claire Transit officials remind passengers that they are required to wear a face mask while aboard.

