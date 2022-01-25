 Skip to main content
...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.Some improvement in wind chills are expected late this morning
and afternoon, but air temperatures will drop into the -20s
tonight. Southerly winds will increase late tonight and wind
chills are expected to drop to around 40 below across much of
Minnesota, and as cold as 30s below in the metro and across
western Wisconsin.

Another Wind Chill Warning is in effect tonight and early
Wednesday across central and southern Minnesota, except for the
Twin Cities metro. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the
Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin through Wednesday
morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Eau Claire Transit offering free rides Tuesday and Wednesday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With bitter cold temperatures impacting the Chippewa Valley, Eau Claire Transit is making rides on their buses free this Tuesday January 25 and Wednesday January 26. 

Wind chills on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the negative double digits, with a risk of frostbite at times within minuets. 

Eau Claire Transit officials remind passengers that they are required to wear a face mask while aboard. 

Click here to view Eau Claire Transit maps and schedules 

