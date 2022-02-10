Eau Claire winery prepares for one of their busiest times of year: Valentine’s Day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's a big weekend for celebrating, but even more special for the one's you love.
To beat the shortages brought on by the pandemic, an Eau Claire winery took stock early in order to make sure your special one doesn't go without that special treat on Valentine's Day.
Infinity Beverages Winery & Distillery serves clients and connoisseurs up to 60 miles away.
Locally for Valentine's Day, they are looking to serve the ones coming through the door. That's why they decided to place orders for flowers, wine and chocolates two to three weeks in advance for a Valentine's package they offer.
According to the winery, Valentine's weekend is a big hit, and one of their most profitable times of the year.
"Wine kind of goes with the whole holiday right? You want to wine and dine with your sweetheart or your gal pal, so it's quite popular," said Corrisa Andrashko, marketing ambassador at Infinity Beverages Winery & Distillery. "I think it's a little bit bigger than Christmas since we do have that special package for people to come in here."
Andrashko said that white wine tends to be more popular than red, and that Wisconsinites tend to favor white for its sweetness. But the winery does have a specially made red they will be selling for the holiday called Frosted Panache.