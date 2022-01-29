Eau Claire's first Chinese New Year Festival takes place at The Pablo

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire's First Chinese New Year Festival was held on Saturday.
Festivalgoers celebrated the Year of the Tiger at The Pablo Center in formal wear and customary colors of red and gold.
The celebration featured a Chinese art exhibition and reception, authentic Chinese lion dancing, a traditional dinner catered by Shanghai Bistro, and various performances.
Event organizer Xin Obaid, a native of China who has called Eau Claire home for eleven years, said she loves Christmas in the United States and celebrating the holiday with friends and family made her miss Chinese New Year traditions in China, so she shared her culture with neighbors in the Chippewa Valley.
"I have so many friends who live in Eau Claire and there always asking me 'did you celebrate anything like Christmas?' and I say 'we celebrate the New Year,' then I thought, 'we're going to make a Chinese New Year to show Eau Claire,'" Obaid said.
Obaid said she planned the event by herself with support from friends in China and family members in the Chippewa Valley. Obaid received 30 boxes of items shipped from China to display at the event.
Tickets for today's event were sold out, so Obaid added more tickets to accommodate eventgoers.