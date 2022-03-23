ECPD adapting to rise in mental health calls

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With a recent rise in mental health-related calls, the Eau Claire Police Department is making sure their training fits a wide variety of situations.
Eau Claire police currently respond to about 150 calls a month on average relating to violent behavior, emergency detentions and mental health. A few years ago it was closer to 100 a month.
To help handle these types of calls, that's where the department's Crisis Negotiation Team comes in.
Sergeant Andy Wise is the coordinator for the Crisis Negotiation Team, which has been around for decades, but has been busier lately. They look to safely resolve situations in the most non-invasive way possible rather than using force.
Wise said due to the increase in calls for mental health services, they adapt their training to try and gain more empathy.
Training involves scenarios and role-playing to work through the process of managing a situation.
"We can't fix every problem. We can't fix everything. So we try to shift our mindset that we're not there to fix things. We're not there to change what you're going through," Wise said. "We're there to try to help, understand what you're going through, and then get you to a place, whatever that might look like, through support with family, various community resources, medical care."
Some proponents of police reform suggest peer support specialists or social workers should handle mental health calls so that those in crisis can relate to someone who is not an authority figure. The same point has been made by some community members to ECPD in the past.
However, Wise said community members don't necessarily have the training their officers do. He also said there is a confidentiality piece that comes into play and that it is important they protect and maintain it.
The Crisis Negotiation Team trains quarterly, and sometimes more if they bring in a guest or community leader to share their experiences.