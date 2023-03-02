Equipment arrives to remove sand from Lake Altoona

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Residents have been battling the sand problem filling up parts of Lake Altoona for years, and on Thursday, officials received equipment that could help clean it up.
The Lake Altoona District received 40 tons of steel equipment, including a bed load sediment collector from Cleveland, Ohio.
The collector will collect sand and pipe it from the water to a sand spoils spills site half a mile away. The water will be returned to the lake.
All the equipment cost just $1 due to officials in Ohio not needing the machinery after finding out it wasn't working well for catching the silty sand in one of their rivers, and Lake Altoona officials say the sand here is more granular.
Although the purchase cost was minimal, the cost to install and maintain it will be substantial, ranging from half a million to $1 million.
That's why the Lake District is forming a nonprofit organization called Friends of Lake Altoona to raise money for the project.
"There are a lot of lakes that are filling up with sand and sediment. That's why the Army Corps of Engineers and the DNR are working closely with us on this project because it could be proven invaluable to other bodies of water in the state of Wisconsin if this test project works out as well as we believe it will," said Fred Kappus, a volunteer with the Lake Altoona District.
The money will go toward engineering, permitting, pumps, piping, and maintenance.
If enough money is raised in time, they hope to install the equipment by next summer.
If you're interested in donating to the project, contact the Lake Altoona District.