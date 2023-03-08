Evers visits Chippewa Valley to highlight proposed childcare program

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Pierce, Pepin and Eau Claire Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&