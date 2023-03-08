Evers visits Chippewa Valley to highlight proposed childcare program

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers highlighted his Child Care Counts Program at the YMCA of The Chippewa Valley on Wednesday.
The program is part of the governor's proposed $340 investment for the challenges early care and education providers are facing.
If his budget is approved, providers would receive a payment every month for nine months under the program. The Chippewa Valley YMCA is one provider that would benefit from the extra funding.
Chippewa Valley YMCA CEO Derek White said he is excited about the potential investment.
"Any investment in childcare beyond the parental aspect just helps alleviate that for our families. That's ultimately what The Y does and what childcare providers do is we're trying to provide them an opportunity to do what they need to do to raise a family. That means holding down a job and when childcare is available and it's at an affordable cost it just helps alleviate that burden on the families," he said.
White added he plans to use the funds to attract and retain staff members.
Evers said it was great to visit the YMCA childcare center to see the work being done, adding that childcare is important for a strong economy.
The Chippewa Falls YMCA has received over $600,000 from the first round of funding.