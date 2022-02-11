Exhibit for 80's PBS show "Storylords" opens at Rassbach Heritage Museum

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - If you were an 80's child, the Storylords theme song could send chills down your spine, and the spine of any book you were reading.
"It's all about the fantastic 1980's educational show that was filmed right here in Dunn County," said Melissa Kneeland, executive director of the Dunn County Historical Society.
Premiering in 1984 on educational and PBS member stations in the U.S., Storylords focused on building reading comprehension through the use of fantasy.
To take viewers back to the land of Mojuste, the Dunn County Historical Society recently opened the Storylords exhibit.
"A lot of times, people go into a museum and they expect to see things from the 'olden days' or back in the 1800's, but every day we're making history," Kneeland said.
The exhibit includes a lot of original props and costumes from the show. The exhibit is also interactive. You can play the Storylords computer game kids used in schools decades ago, sit at a desk to watch the show on an 80's-style media cart, answer quiz questions of locations in the show, and hop on the bike-a-tron.
"We didn't have the original bike, however, they person who made the bike for the original show, Larry Theberge, actually recreated a bike-a-tron for us to have," Kneeland said.
The producer and director of the show, Ed Jakober, still lives in Menomonie and has fond memories of making such a memorable show.
When asked if he thought the show would be as popular as it is, he said "not at all. Not when we were doing it at the time."
The show is made for children, features children, and children usually need babysitters.
"We had a child wrangler," Jakober said. "She was a first/second grade teacher from Colfax and basically we'd set up a wide shot with the whole class and do the wide shot at the beginning of the shot and a wide shot for the end of the shot. Then we sent everybody outside to play in the school yard. And we had a wrangler out there."
To this day, people still approach Jakober just to tell him how much they love the show, and their children do so now as well.
"It's been unusual to say the least," Jakober said. "But I'm glad people enjoy it and it's still useful to this day."
"I really hope that when people come into the exhibit, that they feel excited and curious and proud," Kneeland said.
The Storylords exhibit will be up for at least a year and a half, but officials hope to have it open even longer. You can check it out at the Rassbach Heritage Museum in Menomonie, and watch the entire series on Youtube.