Fall Creek Fritz says the Chippewa Valley will see an early spring

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - A local groundhog has a special forecast for this Groundhog's Day.
Fall Creek Fritz and his owner made the cute video letting people know what a Chippewa Valley groundhog thinks our forecast will be.
Fritz's home is at Outlaw Farms in Fall Creek, a hobby farm that houses many animals.
But Fritz is not the only groundhog meteorologist. Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow Tuesday and he did see his shadow, which would mean six more weeks of winter.
Despite being the more renowned rodent, the National Centers for Environmental Information gave Phil a poor grade for accuracy, saying over the past ten years, he's only been right 40% of the time.