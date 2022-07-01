Fall Creek's Chicken Chaser's announces reopening date

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - A popular Fall Creek bar and grill will be reopening in just a few weeks This, following a fire that caused the building to be torn down last summer.
Chicken Caser's posted on Facebook Friday that they plan to reopen on Tuesday, July 19. They also thanked the community for all the support and patience they have received over the past year.
In the post they also gave an idea of what people can expect when they reopen, saying they will have eight beers on tap and will use the same familiar recipes for their potato salad, cole slaw and barbeque sauce.