Family history brought to life as 1950 census enters the public record

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - The census becoming public record is something some people wait 72 years for.
Chippewa Valley Museum director Carrie Ronnander said they wait 72 years because of concerns about privacy.
"They used 72 as an old age, so figuring that over 72 years, many of the adults who would have been living and working, they're going to be passed on. It' only the kids who will still be living when it becomes public," Ronnander said.
When the census is taken Americans are asked the basic questions. Their names, ages, occupation, education level, who the head of the household is, and asked what their relationship is to others in their household. They are asked their race, sex, and where they were born.
"You can track what people are doing, and how big the family is, and what kind of work has changed and so you can begin to tell the family story just by putting the different census together," Ronnander said.
The big data like the population counts are used for legislative purposes shortly after the census is taken. But after seven decades the micro data, with all that personal information, is used by genealogists— people who are looking to discover their family story.
"You hear stories from your family but when you can actually start researching you can see the census records you can see birth records or just the city directories or maybe a plat book that shows where they lived, it sort of brings it to life," said Wendy Sullivan, a board member of the Chippewa County Genealogy Society.
As a board member, Sullivan helps others dig through things like census records, marriage records and obituaries trying to learn what they can about family lineages.
"My maiden name is Smith and I always thought 'gosh we'll never ever be able to track them back,'" Sullivan said. "My family came from Iowa and they were farming families and I always assumed that's what they always were, but I've traced both branches back to New England."
Sullivan said her husband's family is from Chippewa County. They always knew their family came to the area from Canada, but through researching the census she learned where in town his great-grandfather lived and that he was a teamster for the lumber mills, information that brought that family history to life.
"For genealogists, they're finding out what kind of occupation their grandfather or great grandfather had and that's something they may not know," Ronnander said. "And that can be a fascinating story."
"It's not just dry facts, it's people that brought you there and they went through trials and hardships and we're the result," Sullivan said.