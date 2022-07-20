Family Support Center receives donation from TDS Fiber

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A local company is helping support the mission of a Chippewa Falls nonprofit, who works to help those in crisis.
On Wednesday, TDS Fiber donated $5,000 to support the Family Support Center. The event was held at the Leinie Lodge, where for every beer sold between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., Leinenkugel's donated one dollar.
The Family Support Center is a nonprofit organization based in the Chippewa Valley that supports and advocates for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, child abuse, and human trafficking.
The center relies heavily on donations in order to keep their services free to those who need it.
"We really rely on that community support, it's vital to our mission, because without the support of individuals and businesses in this community, it's hard for us to provide the services we do," said Lorie Borg, resource development coordinator for the Family Support Center.
Between January and July 1 of this year, the Family Support Center aided around 500 program participants and provided 5,000 services as well.
