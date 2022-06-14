 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values near 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Fan favorite floating festival FATFAR returning this Father's Day with "feeling groovy fest" theme

  • Updated
  • 0
fatfar
By Mary Pautsch

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - You'll likely see a lot of people floating down the Chippewa River this weekend, whether you're driving by or one of them out on the water. And this year has a "feeling groovy" 70's theme. 

This Sunday is the annual FATFAR event, which stands for "Frenchtown's Annual Tube Float and Regalia." For more than four decades, hundreds of people have come together in what is regarded as the "world's largest single day tubing event."

Among the biggest celebrators of this event is Loopy's, who rent out tubes, kayaks and canoes and offer a shuttle service. On Sunday Loopy's, as well as River Jams and the Lake Hallie Sportsman's Club will be hosting live music in celebration of the weekend festivities. 

There will also be prizes to go along with the Feeling Groovy 70's theme. If you're at the Sportsman's Club at 5 p.m., you could win a prize for most original 70's theme raft, best retro swimsuit, among other themed categories. Click here to learn more.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags