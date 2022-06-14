Fan favorite floating festival FATFAR returning this Father's Day with "feeling groovy fest" theme

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - You'll likely see a lot of people floating down the Chippewa River this weekend, whether you're driving by or one of them out on the water. And this year has a "feeling groovy" 70's theme.
This Sunday is the annual FATFAR event, which stands for "Frenchtown's Annual Tube Float and Regalia." For more than four decades, hundreds of people have come together in what is regarded as the "world's largest single day tubing event."
Among the biggest celebrators of this event is Loopy's, who rent out tubes, kayaks and canoes and offer a shuttle service. On Sunday Loopy's, as well as River Jams and the Lake Hallie Sportsman's Club will be hosting live music in celebration of the weekend festivities.
There will also be prizes to go along with the Feeling Groovy 70's theme. If you're at the Sportsman's Club at 5 p.m., you could win a prize for most original 70's theme raft, best retro swimsuit, among other themed categories. Click here to learn more.