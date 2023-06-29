 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WISCONSIN UNTIL NOON FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 and Ozone which will remain in effect
until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Adams, Brown, Buffalo, Calumet,
Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door, Dunn, Eau
Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant, Green, Green Lake,
Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse,
Lafayette, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette -
North, Marinette - South, Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe,
Oconto - North, Oconto - South, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee,
Pepin, Pierce, Portage, Price, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Saint
Croix, Sauk, Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon,
Vilas, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago, Wood.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both PM2.5
and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and
children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider
avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding prolonged
or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Federal grant sends millions to fund home accessibility

  • Updated
  • 0
ADRC
Elliot Adams

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Federal grant money is providing millions to help fund a tri-county pilot program to improve home livability for older people and those with disabilities.

The Aging and Disability Resource Centers of Dunn, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties received over $3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to start a project that will bring home living improvements to 450 people in the Chippewa Valley.

The program, called the independent living supports program, aims to fund specialized improvements for homes to help residents avoid having to move into specialized care facilities.

According to Dunn County ADRC Manager Tracy Fischer, that could include installing chairlifts, ramps or grab bars to homes.

"I think that we're going to be able to assist folks who financially haven't been eligible for our programs in the past, which is really exciting and it'll be opening up long-term care type solutions for people that are living in their homes," Fischer said.

According to Fischer, anyone who is interested in applying for the aid should reach out to their nearest ADRC office. Some eligibility requirements include earning less than 300% of the federal poverty level, have a qualifying need if under the age of 55 and live in one of the service areas.

Fischer said the application process will start July 11, but interested people should reach out sooner to be put on an interest list.

Have a story idea? Let us know here