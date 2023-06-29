Federal grant sends millions to fund home accessibility

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Federal grant money is providing millions to help fund a tri-county pilot program to improve home livability for older people and those with disabilities.
The Aging and Disability Resource Centers of Dunn, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties received over $3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to start a project that will bring home living improvements to 450 people in the Chippewa Valley.
The program, called the independent living supports program, aims to fund specialized improvements for homes to help residents avoid having to move into specialized care facilities.
According to Dunn County ADRC Manager Tracy Fischer, that could include installing chairlifts, ramps or grab bars to homes.
"I think that we're going to be able to assist folks who financially haven't been eligible for our programs in the past, which is really exciting and it'll be opening up long-term care type solutions for people that are living in their homes," Fischer said.
According to Fischer, anyone who is interested in applying for the aid should reach out to their nearest ADRC office. Some eligibility requirements include earning less than 300% of the federal poverty level, have a qualifying need if under the age of 55 and live in one of the service areas.
Fischer said the application process will start July 11, but interested people should reach out sooner to be put on an interest list.