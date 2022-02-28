Feed My People to hold Empty Bowls fundraiser this week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This week will be a chance to help feed those in need in our area while also getting a little something in return.
This week, Feed My People is holding their annual Empty Bowls fundraiser. On Wednesday those looking to donate can drive through and pick up a locally-made bowl which comes with two recipes.
Donors can buy different deal packages that range from $20 to $40. A silent auction is also taking place through Friday.
Empty Bowls is Feed My People's largest fundraiser of the year, and helps them to provide food to 14 counties in west-central Wisconsin.
Click here to learn more about tickets, silent auctions, and the Empty Bowl event.