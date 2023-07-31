Ferguson's Orchards new additions for this year's opening

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Apple picking at Ferguson's Orchards in Eau Claire is closing in, but the business is also bringing something new to its customers.
The orchard's co-owner Andy Ferguson said they plan to open August 19. On opening day, you can expect all the apples you know and love, apple cider donuts, games for kids, and this year's giant corn maze.
From an eagle's eye view, the maze announced a new Ferguson's feature, 'The Watering Hole'. Andy said the watering hole is a new bar. He said it was highly requested by the community and will serve beer, hard seltzers, and of course, apple ales.
"We definitely listened to what people are asking for and one of the big things over the last couple years especially to add some drinks for the adults to walk around and enjoy while their kids are playing," said Ferguson. "So, that was a vision that started a couple years ago and its now finally starting to come to fruition this year."
The orchard will also have a new space to rent for kids birthdays called 'kabarnas'. Tickets to the orchard are already available online if you want to plan ahead.