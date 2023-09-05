Festival Foods hiring, opening new Chippewa Falls store in a couple of weeks

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Festival Foods is holding a hiring event this week for their new store that will be opening in October.
The event will be happening this Thursday and Friday at the Holiday Inn Express near Walmart on 26th Avenue in Lake Hallie.
“We are expanding throughout Wisconsin and excited to continue growing our team and join the Chippewa Falls community,” said Morgan Sullivan, human resources manager and market lead.
The company is looking to fill part-time and full-time positions. In-person interviews with a human resources team member will be held from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. September 7 and from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. September 8. Walk-ins are welcome and you can also apply online by clicking here.
News 18 asked when the new Festival Foods will be opening, and while an exact date was not given, officials said early October.