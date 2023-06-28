 Skip to main content
Final piece of River Prairie Park approved: Candy Lofts coming to Altoona

  • Updated
  • 0
Candy Loft
Elliot Adams

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The final space in River Prairie Park is now set to be filled after last Thursday's Altoona city council meeting.

The Candy Lofts building project is now approved to fill the empty lot north of Cabin Coffee Company. It is planned to contain five loft-style apartments as well as commercial space for two businesses. One of the businesses is anticipated to be a candy shop while the search for a second tenant is ongoing.

Altoona planning director Taylor Greenwell said this is a significant moment for Altoona.

"To have this long over a decade-long process get done, to have the final project coming in, it's a big deal," Greenwell said. "Bittersweet, but we're all really excited to have that be a final product in River Prairie."

Greenwell said the building will draw on existing parking spaces for residents, while commercial spaces will be shared with the Cabin Coffee lot. Greenwell said the developer still needs to apply for building permits but anticipates that construction could begin as soon as this year.

