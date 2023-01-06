Fire Chief Douglas retires from Chippewa Falls fire department

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls Fire Department is saying goodbye to a long-time member.
Friday marked the final day Lee Douglas held the title as Fire Chief, as he moves on to retirement.
Douglas had been chief since 2019, but he had been working in the fire department for 32 years.
He said that he's proud of the people he works with and how they are able to work with great professionalism and poise.
"I have to say thank you to the city of Chippewa Falls and the residents and everybody that I've worked with, other department heads, other employees throughout the city, even surrounding areas, not just Chippewa Falls for all the support that this department has been given, but me personally has been given as I entered into this role as fire chief," said Douglas.
He said that it's surreal and a little bit intimidating to move away from what he has been doing for so many years.
"I'm going to take a little bit of time, I guess I hate to sound selfish, but a little bit of time for myself and my family, and kind of figure out what it is that I'm going do moving forwardm," he said. "I'm not done completely working, you know some people think retirement in a rocking chair that's not for me, I will be doing something, I'm just not 100 percent sure what at this point."
Former Battalion chief Jason Thom has replaced Douglas as the new Chippewa Falls Fire Chief.
News 18 would like to congratulate and thank Chief Douglas; we have enjoyed working with him over the years.