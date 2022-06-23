First day of Country Fest 2022

CADOTT (WQOW) - People busted out lawn chairs and cold brews for the first day of Country Fest on Thursday.
News 18 stopped by Cadott just a few hours before the first concert to find out what festival goers are looking forward to the most.
More than 50 bands are expected to take the stage at Country Fest this weekend, and attendees are sharing who they're most eager to see.
"Oh, Florida Georgia Line playing," said Health Wheeler of Chetek.
"I'm looking most forward to spending time with my children at this wonderful event and also Florida Georgia Line, one of their last concerts," said Chad Yeager of Chippewa Falls.
"I'm looking forward to FGL. I want to see them play 'Cruise.' I'm excited about that," said Bryson Swenson of Andover, Minnesota.
Others are looking forward to quality bonding time.
"I look forward to being with my sister and all of our friends," said Michelle Ihler of Pulaski.
"Being out in the nice sun, enjoying the music, and hanging out with friends," said Mya Monnier of Chetek.
"Honestly just hanging out. Having fun. The music obviously," said Branden Hase of Balsam Lake.
"Honestly, just the vibes of Country Fest. The last year I went, 2016. It was so fun and we made all kinds of inside jokes," said M Yeager of Chippewa Falls.
"I'm looking forward to spending time with friends," said Alex Wheeler of Chetek. "We've kind of made it a tradition to do this every year."
"Mingling with people," said Lori Frank of Pulaski. "With COVID, we didn't have much of that so this is going to be great."
"Meeting new people and hanging out," said Andrew Loy of Chetek.
Others are excited to grab some grub.
"I'm looking forward to the food," said Zander Kirkendall of Andover, Minnesota. "There's so many different types and it's always interesting to taste where different things are from."
"Amish Annie's Donuts!" said Swensen.
Some people took advantage of the lawn games.
"I think that this place is the definition of build it and they will come," said Heath Wheeler of Chetek. "We're out in the middle of nowhere, at all, nothing around. And then you have a country music festival that happens in some old farmer's hay field that he turned into this. It's pretty wild."
Country Fest officials say Florida Georgia Line will headline on Friday, and that this is their second to last U.S. show before the band breaks up.
The three-day event goes through Saturday.