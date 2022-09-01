First day of Mum Mania at Down to Earth Garden Center

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Thursday marks the kickoff of Mum Mania at a local gardening shop.
Down to Earth Garden Center in Eau Claire has hundreds of blooms that are ready to burst with chrysanthemums, better known as mums.
Vice President of Retail Operations Ben Pulzin said part of the reason these plants are great for the fall is because they're easy to care for.
Pulzin said they usually sell 4,000 to 5,000 mums every season.
"Their natural bloom time is the fall so it's something that we're seeing color up right now and then they'll bloom for a long time through the fall," Pulzin said. "They do well in a porch pot, so it's something that you can have out for a little while in the fall before you switch into that holiday decor."
If mums aren't your thing, other accent plants that do well in the fall include cabbages, kale, fall grasses, and peppers.