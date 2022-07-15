Flash flooding impacts Rock Fest campers

CADOTT (WQOW) - For some Rock Fest attendees, Friday morning began with the sound of rushing water.
Heavy rain came into the area in the early morning hours, resulting in the campground flooding in some areas.
Stacey Holst posted a video of her site after the rain cleared. She told News 18 the water was about five inches deep, creating a river through the camp site. She said they have not lost anything, but many of their items were scattered throughout the gravel.
"We woke up sometime during the night to the sound of rushing water. We could feel the water running under our tents," she said, adding that staff and other campers at Rock Fest has been helpful.
Another camper, Daxgyadim Amim Timlaanit, caught the that shows the water rushing through the site. He told News 18 that they are being moved to another location.
"Organizers were out early making sure people were okay," he said, adding that he loves Rock Fest.