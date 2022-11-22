"Food for Fines" helps pay off your parking tickets, help those in need in Menomonie

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - If you're looking to pay off your parking tickets while helping your community, then you might want to check out the 'food for fines' program.
Every year around the holidays since 2016, the Menomonie Police Department hosts "food for fines."
For every one non-perishable item, you get $2 off your ticket. One lieutenant says some people even bring wagon loads of items, whether they be canned goods, or bags of chips.
All of the products get donated to Stepping Stones food pantry in Menomonie.
In past years, the department collected 14,000 pounds of food.
"Everybody seems to really like this program. It provides a good opportunity where they're actually paying less than what they would pay if they had paid cash for their ticket. So what they're purchasing in food is helping them also save money," said Lt. Kelly Pollock with the Menomonie Police Department.
You can drop off food at the police department's front office Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 4 p.m. The last day is December 29.