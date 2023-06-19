Foreign 5 boutique going out of business after 50 years

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - After serving the community for 50 years, a Chippewa Falls boutique is going out of business.
The Foreign 5 boutique and bridal shop on Bridge Street has been known for its formal clothing, gifts, wines and cheeses.
Owners Dave Gordon and Sheldon Gough say they wanted to sell their family-owned business, but no one showed interest in buying. So they're deciding to close it down.
Gordon said as of now, they do not know what will happen with the building.
"I've enjoyed it, it's been fun and we've met a lot of friends here. We've become the social spot for Chippewa Falls," Gordon said, "And I know we'll be missed because we're already hearing that, but we're both in our '80s so it's time to retire."
Gordon says he is most proud of the employees who have stayed there for the entire 14 years he's been there.
Before its official closing, Foreign 5 is having a closing sale that will begin Wednesday and run four to six weeks. Click here to learn more about the closing sale.