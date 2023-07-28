Former Methodist Church to be demolished after building deemed 'unrepairable'

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A former church in downtown Menomonie will be demolished as early as next week.
As we reported, an interior beam collapsed in the former Methodist Church in May. Part of the road and sidewalk in the area of Wilson Avenue and Sixth Street were closed off. The current tenant, Cedar Corporation, told News 18 at the time that no one was in the building when it collapsed.
It's remained vacant ever since as inspectors worked to determine if it was safe. Officials with Cedar Corporation told News 18 the building is unrepairable, and that there are no options to save it.
Menomonie United Methodist Church said on social media Friday that the location was home to the church from 1887 to 1979.