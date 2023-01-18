Free program will lend kids toys, books, games in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) – From Doctor Seuss books to puzzles paired with nursery rhyme CDs, a local resource center is holding a toy lending library for children in the Chippewa Valley.
The free program at Family Resource Center located in Oakwood Mall is providing a variety of books, games, and CDs for families to check out. All you have to do is sign a sheet with your contact information and select one of the 43 prepared game bags.
Brian Doxsie, a parent educator emphasized the impact interactive games have on child development.
"It's a proven thing, a proven fact that a bored child is more likely to be a disruptive child," Doxsie said. "If you have an entertained child and you have your child as active and entertained and has interest in activities to do around the house, they are less likely to have behavior problems."
You can sign out toys during their store hours every Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The staff plans to expand their program and offer new toys in the future.