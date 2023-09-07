Free recycling program launched for Chippewa County residents

CHIPPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Chippewa County is giving residents the chance to recycle their electronics and appliances — for free.
The county partnered with First Choice Recycling Center in Eau Claire in a new program. People can drop off their appliances and electronics at no cost.
First Choice CEO Ralph Hutchens said other counties in the Chippewa Valley have partnered with the business.
He said people can drop off their items during business hours. He said the program is unique because it's free and people no longer need to wait for the Chippewa County's Clean Sweep events.
"For the last 25 or 30 years there's been a cost to drop items off. Currently we take computers for free. We take televisions, printers, all electronics that are included under the Wisconsin E-Cycle Act," Hutchens said.
Hutchens said the new program means Chippewa County will not be accepting appliances and electronic items during their upcoming clean sweep event this fall.
Not all items can be recycled for free in the program. Items like batteries, fluorescent lights and appliances with freon can't be turned in.