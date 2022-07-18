Free school lunch waiver ends, what now?

(WQOW) - Not all students will get free school lunches next school year, as the USDA school lunch program that waived those fees has expired.
It is hard to predict what will happen in the future, but there is always options for struggling families when it comes to school lunches.
One of the options is to have your child bring a lunch from home everyday. Another option is to apply for free or reduced cost lunch, which is based on family income. This program is coming back for many school districts including the Eau Claire Area School District and others locally.
According to Cadott school officials, 49% of their students would be eligible for the free and reduced lunch program.
"Many of us are hopeful that they still would maybe extend the program for another year, but otherwise I would encourage families who are concerned to contact their districts and fill out the application form to see if they could be eligible for some support," said Jenny Starck, superintendent of the Cadott School District.
The price of school lunches are expected to be the same as before the universal free lunch waiver, despite inflation and supply chain issues.
The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District has yet to release meal prices for the upcoming school year. The Eau Claire School Board will be voting on a plan to make no changes in student meal prices at their meeting on July 18.
