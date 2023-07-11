Fresh raspberries ready for picking

CADOTT (WQOW) - Raspberries are ready for picking at a local apple orchard.
Dixon's Apple Orchard in Cadott recently brought back their fresh raspberries. They have three kinds including Royalty, Anne, and Heritage.
This is the seventh straight year Dixon's has grown raspberries for the public.
Owner Becky Mullane says they get more popular each year. This year, they are doing things a little differently.
"Before this picking was staggered between varieties and now, we've tried to do a little experimentation with getting them to come off at the same time, and I think it's working," she said. "It's really exciting cause now when you come to pick. You definitely can get three different varieties instead of just one. "
Mullane anticipates fresh to pick raspberries through July and early August.
Dixon's also sells raspberries to businesses like Olson's ice cream. They also use them for their Autumn Harvest Winery right down the road from the orchard.