Fundraising for barn replacement project at fairgrounds 80% complete, donations accepted

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The big barn replacement project at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls is coming closer to reality, but officials are asking for your help to finish the last leg of their fundraising goal.
In April 2019, the iconic Red Barn Coliseum was taken down due to structural concerns after 130 years of service. But luckily, it's being replaced and upgraded, along with several other buildings on the fairgrounds.
The Northern Wisconsin State Fair Association initially launched a $5.2 million capital campaign to build new buildings, but due to construction inflation, they'll need a little over $6 million.
However, they have already raised 80% of that fundraising goal.
The five new buildings include two cattle barns, a small animal barn, a show arena (with air conditioning and heating) that will replace the old Coliseum, and a FEMA designed structure that includes restrooms, showers, a concession stands, storage area, and meeting room that can act as a safe room during inclement weather.
Rusty Volk, executive director of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair Association, said the new structures will help provide programming year-round to youth and adults.
"Let's give them authentic experiences that our youth will grab onto and give them some responsibility of taking care of something," Volk said. "That's going to develop new work habits, new ideas, and sustain ag education and ag industry."
Volk said the week of the fair alone brings in $7 million to the area, and with these new five buildings, he estimates the economic impact will total at least $17 million a year.
Volk hopes the project is completed before the 2023 state fair, which will be the 125th edition of the fair.
A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for August 8th.
It will include the start of construction, the unveiling of a new logo, a new website, and complete rebranding of the state fair.
If you'd like to donate to the project, go to NWSFA's website.