Future Chippewa Falls Festival Foods begins hiring

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Festival Foods is hiring for more than a hundred positions at their future store.
The store is opening its new location on Chippewa Crossing Boulevard in October, which will be the 41st Festival Foods in Wisconsin.
"We’re looking for motivated people with a great attitude who want to serve our Chippewa Falls-area guests,” said Jesse DeMoulin, Festival Foods recruiting director.
The company is looking to hire over 150 employees, and is looking to fill full-time, part-time and store leadership positions.
The positions are in guest services, deli, bakery, meat, frozen food/dairy, produce, wine & spirits, grocery and more. Applicants may apply online at festfoods.com/careers/new-store.