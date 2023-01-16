Getting ‘Chippewa Strong’ after string of tragedies

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Local groups are looking to foster more community healing after tragedies hit Chippewa Falls in the last few years.
With recent traumatic events like the deaths of Lily Peters and three Girl Scouts and one of their moms, local organizations are looking to build a sense of hope among area residents.
The two-part series will kick off in two weeks.
The first event is more focused on education. There, a woman will share her experience of losing her firefighter husband during 9/11 and talk about community resiliency.
The second event will be a more fun, positive occasion about self-care that may include activities like yoga, massage therapy, and a nature walk.
Officials are hoping all of this will make the community 'Chippewa Strong.'
"I envision that to be that any time in the future, we will have strategies in place to help us respond to any future traumatic event. And so our community will have healthy ways to cope. We will have great partnerships amongst the community to be able to respond in a very quick and effective manner," said Jamie Ganske, director of mental health and resiliency at the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.
A long list of community partners are collaborating together for this event like the Chippewa County Department of Public Health, the YMCA, Family Support Center, the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, and more.
"There are a lot of people who do have healthy coping, but there are definitely people in the community who are struggling and who do need support in learning how to develop their own resiliency. And just like a heart muscle can be exercised, resiliency can be exercised," said Angie Weideman, director the Chippewa County Department of Public Health.
During the first event, officials plan to ask what Chippewa needs to build resiliency and use those ideas to plan the event in May.
Both events are free. The first one is on January 30th at the Heyde Center in Chippewa Falls. The second one is on May 5th at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.
The YMCA will provide childcare at both events. Registration is encouraged but not required.
To learn more or register for the Jan. 30 gathering, go to the Chippewa Strong website at https://www.co.chippewa.wi.us/chippewastrong.
List of community partners:
- Chippewa County Department of Public Health
- Mental Health Matters Coalition
- Marshfield Clinic Health System
- Community Foundation of Chippewa Falls
- HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Chippewa Falls
- Family Support Center
- American Red Cross Local Chapter
- NAMI-National Alliance on Mental Illness
- UW-Eau Claire Interns
- UW-Lacrosse Intern
- United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley
- Chippewa Falls YMCA
- Chippewa Falls Police Department
- UW-Extension
- Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District
- JONAH of the Chippewa Valley
- Chippewa Health Improvement Partnership