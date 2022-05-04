GFL workers strike at Seven Mile Creek landfill

TOWN OF SEYMOUR (WQOW) - Until they get greater wages and better benefits equipment operators at the Eau Claire County landfill are on strike.
Workers could be seen holding up signs near the Seven Mile Creek landfill on Wednesday. This is the first day of the strike.
On Tuesday, the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 139, filed an unfair labor practice against GFL Environmental/Everglades Holding LLC. This comes after a year of negotiations with GFL, which owns the Seven Mile Creek landfill.
The operating engineers who run the heavy machinery at the landfill voted unanimously to strike after GFL and union representatives could not come to an agreement.
"Our job as the operating engineers Local 139 representing them, is to bring up their standard of living, better their lives, that's what unions do," said Michael Ervin, organizing director of IUOE Local 139. "Try to better people lives, try to get them better healthcare to take care of their families, and a better future with a pension."
Ervin told News 18 that GFL management is running the heavy equipment in place of the workers at the landfill Wednesday.