Girl Scout Cookies can be found at booths around Chippewa Valley starting Friday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The wait for thin mints and peanut butter sandwiches is over as booths are setting up for Girl Scout Cookie sales across the Chippewa Valley.
Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes are celebrating "National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend" from March 3-5, with booths popping up this Friday. The weekend is when cookies will be most widely available.
"As always, 100% of the net proceeds stay local, powering life-changing programming and volunteer support throughout the council and building troop funds to explore new places, programs, and beyond," Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes communications director Missy Brozek said in a press release.
In Eau Claire, you can find booths at Festival Foods, Farm and Fleet, Dunkins, Hy-Vee, Walmart, and Sam's Club. Click here for the cookie finder with more information on location and dates.
Brozek said that Girl Scouts use cookie funds to pay for experiences like attending camp, field trips, and spearheading community service projects.