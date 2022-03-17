Global auto parts shortage impacting Eau Claire repair shop

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You may have heard of auto parts shortages affecting car dealerships, but the lack of supply is also impacting local repair shops.
Owner and operator David Savage of Superior Auto Body in Eau Claire said pre-pandemic, he could easily get a part shipped overnight, but for the last two years, it could take three weeks or even two months.
Superior has had to order parts from all over the country, and adds even if someone has an American-made vehicle, not all the parts may have been made in the U.S.
Some items they have had trouble getting a hold of include bumper absorbers, belt moldings, door handles, doors, and even brackets and plastics that connect certain parts.
Savage said this whole experience has been hard on them, the insurance companies they work with, and their customers.
"That may be their only means of transportation and it might say on their policy they only have 30 days of rental, so after 30 days it's over," Savage said. "They're scrambling. We're scrambling. We're hoping that everybody understands what's happening, the seriousness of these issues on hand right now, because so far, we have not seen it improve."
Savage asks everyone to be patient with all the back-orders. Other auto repair shops said they're experiencing similar issues.