Godfather’s Pizza in Eau Claire now Tony Capony Pizza

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Same owner, but a new name. What was once Godfather's Pizza in Eau Claire is now Tony Capony Pizza.
"There is no Capony word at all in Italian. There is Al Capone, but there is no Capony. So we kind of made a little fun of it," said Tony Kawak, owner of Tony Capony Pizza.
Kawak said he opened his franchise of Godfather's Pizza on January 6, 1997.
After disagreeing on the direction the Godfather's chain wanted to go, Kawak said they mutually agreed to not renew the contract last year.
Kawak said the new name is based off of Al Capone to keep that Italian, Godfather feeling.
He said he's deviated from Godfather's menu and has added his own specialty pizzas and his own sauce recipes.
He added he's looking forward to continuing to serve his customers.
"It's a challenge I took upon myself, and I think it's really rewarding to see and know it's just like you're planting a new seed and watching it grow," Kawak said. "I think it's a unique experience. You have to say thanks to all the people who really supported you, you know?"
Kawak said he does hope to eventually add a specialty "Tony Capony Pizza" on the menu and expand his business.
He also plans to put up a new logo after it gets federally trademarked.
The restaurant is located on 2510 Mondovi Road in Eau Claire and the number is 715-830-9362.