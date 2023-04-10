Gov. Evers listens to UWEC students voice health care concerns

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers paid a visit to UW-Eau Claire to talk about his proposed biennial budget and listen to students' health care concerns.
"We need to recognize how important our health care world is, especially public health. It's something people don't know what public health is until there's a pandemic. Well, there are all sorts of things they do and others that are part of the field," said Gov. Evers.
Part of his proposed budget includes investing $100 million to attract and retain health care workers.
During the roundtable, he and the Wisconsin DHS secretary-designee Kirsten Johnson also listened to students' questions and concerns.
"I really do appreciate, as a student, that they're willing to invest in students and invest in our education and in our buildings and so on, but we cannot be students if we don't have professors or mentors to teach us. And so I was wondering what are their steps and what are their ideas to close the gap," said Ana Minski, a senior majoring in public health at UWEC.
Another student said we need to provide livable wages for health care workers.
"I think one of the main concerns is just being able to attract and retain talent in the Wisconsin area. And one of the ways to be able to do that is just to incentivize with good starting pay and then good pay throughout their entirety of their duration in the state," said Sierra Szydel, a junior majoring in public health at UWEC.
Several students said before starting college, they weren't even aware that there's more to the medical field than being a doctor or nurse, so they believe raising awareness about other health-related professions would help bolster the workforce.
Ana said as an international student from Brazil, it would also be great to see more scholarships for international students, so they're incentivized to go to Eau Claire and stay in Eau Claire.