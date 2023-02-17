Gov. Evers talks increasing funding to K-12 schools during Osseo visit

OSSEO (WQOW) - Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez stopped in Osseo on Friday.
They visited the Osseo-Fairchild Technical Education Center as part of a statewide tour following Evers' 2023-25 biennial budget message.
In total, his budget proposal would provide an increase of more than $2.6 billion for public schools.
He said it would be the largest increase in K-12 schools and education in state history.
The Osseo-Fairchild School District received a $1.1 million Workforce Innovation state grant back in December 2021 to purchase equipment for the new facility, and Evers said it was important to see how the funding was invested.
"This (facility) is a good example of why we put that money into our budget whether it's special education or workforce improvement grants," Evers said. "We want all kids across the state of Wisconsin to have the same opportunities the kids have here."
The technical education center opened in the fall of 2022. It serves kids not only from Osseo, but also Augusta, Elk Mound, Mondovi, Whitehall and homeschooled students.
Superintendent Lori Whelan said Osseo-Fairchild is a low revenue district, so with the current budget proposal, she's pleading with legislators to put students first.
Evers also visited Bayfield and Darlington School Districts as part of his tour.