Gov. Evers visits Chippewa Valley cities to discuss economic and recovery efforts

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers stopped by several cities in the Chippewa Valley that are state grant recipients, getting a more in-depth idea on how they plan to improve their economy.
At Altoona City Hall, Governor Evers listened to officials about how they plan to use the city's $1.3 million Neighborhood Investment Fund Grant.
Altoona received the grant earlier in March, and city leaders said it will be used to redevelop two blighted downtown properties on Division Street.
After the buildings are demolished, they plan to create an office, restaurant, and retail space made out of nine or ten refurbished shipping containers.
Altoona officials are calling it an incubator hub where businesses can get established before moving on to a more permanent location.
"I'm really proud of the people here in Altoona, but also the way that the city and staff and the merchants here are working together to make this a great place, to make it a destination," Gov. Evers said. "People want to come here, have a good time, buy things, and improve the economy."
Located less than a block away from the project is Rump's Butcher Shoppe.
Owner Bob Adrian said his business has been operating out of Altoona for almost eight years, and he hopes the revitalization of the incubator hub will bolster his business as well.
"I think the other way it could absolutely affect us is that there's going to be some restaurants in there that could want some customized specialty items that we could produce for them, exclusively for them or anything we carry as well," Adrian said. "So I think it's a great thing."
In addition to Altoona, Evers also visited Eau Claire, Menomonie, and Osseo as part of his Cabinet on the Road events.
Evers stopped stopped by the Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire because they are a recipient of the Business Development Tax Credit Program.