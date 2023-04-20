Governor Evers visits Bloomer, talks farming conservation

BLOOMER (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers was in Bloomer Thursday to talk about safe conservation farming practices.
Evers toured Breezy Haven Farm, talking about his proposed budget and why he wants to increase funding for the Watershed Protection Grant Program.
Under that program counties across the state can apply for funding for sustainable farming practices. Since 2021 Dunn County has received $150,000 from this grant program for pilot tests and trials. Breezy haven has received $80,000 dollars.
Evers has also allocated $500,000 dollars in his proposed budget to fund producer-led conservation efforts.
"We have to continue to provide resources for them to do it. It's not cheap they're making some really significant progress," he said.
The goal of the grant program is to improve soil and water quality in watersheds around the state. The grant money encourages farmers to practice sustainable farming techniques such as no-till and planting cover crops.